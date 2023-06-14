Its new HTVs include additions to the Chameleon series, which now offers Luminous, Pearl and Spectrum films. Other new HTVs include Subli Satin, Lustre Flex, Stretch Flex and Mesh Flex.

Both its HTV and DTF films are manufactured using certified blended recycled polyester, with a range of over 500 colours and textures to choose from to cater for “sportswear brands, home projects, and all types of garment decoration in between”.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk