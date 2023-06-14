Dae Ha UK has released new special effect heat transfer vinyls (HTV), as well as achieving an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification for its Instant Hot Peel DTF film
Its new HTVs include additions to the Chameleon series, which now offers Luminous, Pearl and Spectrum films. Other new HTVs include Subli Satin, Lustre Flex, Stretch Flex and Mesh Flex.
Both its HTV and DTF films are manufactured using certified blended recycled polyester, with a range of over 500 colours and textures to choose from to cater for “sportswear brands, home projects, and all types of garment decoration in between”.
