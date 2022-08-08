Mesh Flex As its name suggests, Mesh Flex is similar to One Flex PU, but has holes so that large transfers such as sports names or numbers are able to ‘breathe’ and flow more freely on a garment, making it more comfortable for the wearer.

Super Stretch Flex will come in a choice of 40 colours and will offer stretch and rebound performance “like no other”, explains Dae Ha UK.

Glossy PU This new HTV gives a ‘wet’, shiny look to transfers.

Holo PU New Holo PU is available in three different effects, which Dae Ha UK says “elevates a plain black transfer to eye-catching levels of a different kind”.

Subli-InkJet PU Supplied initially in A4 sheets for direct sublimation, the new Subli-InkJet PU can also be used in home/office printers.

Coated Glitter New for the summer, and first seen at Fespa in Berlin in June, this brand-new glitter HTV promises the same deep sparkle and bling as Dae Ha’s Premium Glitter but is completely smooth, making it a breeze to use.

Its weeding properties are similar to the easy-to-weed Shimmer Flex, resulting in a reduced production time but with the same attractive sparkle.

It’s little wonder this non-textured glitter HTV is already garnering huge interest from global clothing manufacturers, says Dae Ha UK.

Building on the widespread popularity of Dae Ha’s consistently stable, everyday printing HTV, One Flex PU, the company’s R&D team is finalising the development of five new complementary HTVs: Mesh Flex, Super Stretch Flex, Glossy PU, Holo PU and Subli-InkJet PU.

“As with One Flex, the effortless cutting and weeding properties of the new HTVs will make them a garment decorator’s friend,” promises Dae Ha UK.