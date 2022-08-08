An ever-growing range of HTV, at “an unrivalled quality-to-price ratio”, that uses recycled polyester liners
In a world where prices are constantly increasing, Dae Ha UK reports that its year-on-year sustained growth has allowed it to keep supplying its more than 300 individual heat transfer vinyl (HTV) offerings at “an unrivalled quality-to-price ratio” – with new colours and products continually being added.
A standout achievement by Dae Ha, the family-owned Korean HTV manufacturer, is the use of recycled blended polyester in all of its HTV PET liners. It is, says Dae Ha UK, an “exclusive world-first”, and is certified by Control Union, which focuses on the sustainability of supply chains. The company continues to invest in new production lines using Class 1,000 clean room facilities – the only HTV manufacturer to produce in this way, according to Dae Ha UK.
Dae Ha is also a proud holder of ISO 14001:2015, an internationally agreed standard for an environmental management system. “It helps organisations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders.”
All HTV is produced with either Reach or SGS Test Reports, and the majority of its HTV is EN71-3:2019 certified.
Mesh Flex As its name suggests, Mesh Flex is similar to One Flex PU, but has holes so that large transfers such as sports names or numbers are able to ‘breathe’ and flow more freely on a garment, making it more comfortable for the wearer.
Super Stretch Flex will come in a choice of 40 colours and will offer stretch and rebound performance “like no other”, explains Dae Ha UK.
Glossy PU This new HTV gives a ‘wet’, shiny look to transfers.
Holo PU New Holo PU is available in three different effects, which Dae Ha UK says “elevates a plain black transfer to eye-catching levels of a different kind”.
Subli-InkJet PU Supplied initially in A4 sheets for direct sublimation, the new Subli-InkJet PU can also be used in home/office printers.
Coated Glitter New for the summer, and first seen at Fespa in Berlin in June, this brand-new glitter HTV promises the same deep sparkle and bling as Dae Ha’s Premium Glitter but is completely smooth, making it a breeze to use.
Its weeding properties are similar to the easy-to-weed Shimmer Flex, resulting in a reduced production time but with the same attractive sparkle.
It’s little wonder this non-textured glitter HTV is already garnering huge interest from global clothing manufacturers, says Dae Ha UK.
Building on the widespread popularity of Dae Ha’s consistently stable, everyday printing HTV, One Flex PU, the company’s R&D team is finalising the development of five new complementary HTVs: Mesh Flex, Super Stretch Flex, Glossy PU, Holo PU and Subli-InkJet PU.
“As with One Flex, the effortless cutting and weeding properties of the new HTVs will make them a garment decorator’s friend,” promises Dae Ha UK.
Sustainable heat presses from Lotus
Lotus has been hand-building heat presses in Italy since 1972, using high-grade materials, electronics and wiring to ensure their “unsurpassable longevity”, says Dae Ha UK.
“The unique Mika-Tech smart heating technology provides the most accurate and even heating of the platen on the market, and all presses are ergonomically friendly and effortless to use day in, day out, no matter how hard they are worked. Lotus presses are durable, very robust, and come with an industry-leading two-year warranty for all parts, and a 10-year warranty for the unique individual heating elements.”
These presses are built using a modular system so if a part needs replacing in the future, it can be done by the customer in situ, rather than sending it back to the manufacturer for a lengthy repair.
“With many heat press manufacturers to choose from, you need to be sure that you’re going to get a great return on your investment – a press that won’t let you down, no matter how hard you work it,” Dae Ha UK concludes.
All Lotus presses are available for fast delivery to customers, with custom presses a speciality.