Recycled polyester for HTV

Dae Ha is also “very proud to introduce a world-first in the industry” – namely, the use of recycled blended polyester in all of its HTV PET liners, supported by certification from Control Union. The company reports that it will continue to invest in this area as it strives for breakthrough technology that will allow it to become the first manufacturer to produce 100% sustainable or recyclable HTV.

In addition, Dae Ha UK says it has eliminated all internal non-recyclable waste being sent to landfill by using an ‘Energy from Waste’ facility, which turns what would otherwise be landfill waste into electricity for homes – and Dae Ha UK customers are now being invited to take part in the scheme. “During 2022, Dae Ha UK will offer a service to customers whereby we will ensure customer-weeded HTV and PET liner will be turned into energy for homes, and not discarded into landfill,” it promises.