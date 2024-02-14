Stocks have now arrived in the UK of Dae Ha DTF Hot Melt Powder.

Distributed in the UK by Dae Ha Europe, the Oeko-Tex-certified, polyurethane-based (TPU) hot melt powder promises to deliver “exceptional softness, stretchiness and durability” in direct-to-film (DTF) transfers.

According to the distributor, it allows decorators to save on energy costs because it offers “a lower melting point than with many powders”. It also reports that the powder is widely used for swimsuit decoration and high flexibility fabrics.

In addition, Dae Ha UK has launched 30cm-wide DTF film rolls, which are in stock now and can be hot peeled.

