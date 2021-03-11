Whether it’s digging old rust-buckets out of garden sheds or buying new, shiny, state-of-the-art machines from equally shiny online stores, bicycle use in England has surged since the first national lockdown last March. A survey by Sport England found that participation has risen from 16.5% to 18% of the population – the equivalent of an extra million cyclists out on the road.

In its recent report ‘The Impact of Covid-19 on the UK Cycling Market in 2020’, the Bicycle Association also revealed that retailers have seen bike sales grow by 60% since March 2020, with a significant influx of new, first-time customers, particularly amongst the under-35s.

Steve Garidis, executive director of the Bicycle Association, further highlights how the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has shown just how important the cycling industry is. “Bike shops were recognised as essential businesses able to support key workers needing to travel safely,” Steve explains, “and cycling was promoted as one of just a handful of accessible ways for the population to stay fit and sane during multiple lockdowns.”

With this bike boom has come a growing demand for cyclewear – whether you’re commuting to work, exercising alone or with a member of another household, comfort, safety and all-round weather protection are the overriding concerns of all keen cyclists.

Performance and technical fabrics offering a lightweight, breathable layer, often with added stretch, are both a popular and functional option, regularly providing other additional benefits to the rider as well – from wind-resistance to high-visibility safety detailing, and quick-dry, moisture-wicking properties.