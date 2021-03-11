In its recent report ‘The Impact of Covid-19 on the UK Cycling Market in 2020’, the Bicycle Association also revealed that retailers have seen bike sales grow by 60% since March 2020, with a significant influx of new, first-time customers, particularly amongst the under-35s.
Steve Garidis, executive director of the Bicycle Association, further highlights how the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has shown just how important the cycling industry is. “Bike shops were recognised as essential businesses able to support key workers needing to travel safely,” Steve explains, “and cycling was promoted as one of just a handful of accessible ways for the population to stay fit and sane during multiple lockdowns.”
With this bike boom has come a growing demand for cyclewear – whether you’re commuting to work, exercising alone or with a member of another household, comfort, safety and all-round weather protection are the overriding concerns of all keen cyclists.
Performance and technical fabrics offering a lightweight, breathable layer, often with added stretch, are both a popular and functional option, regularly providing other additional benefits to the rider as well – from wind-resistance to high-visibility safety detailing, and quick-dry, moisture-wicking properties.
Perfect for cold weather protection on the road, the lightweight Softshell Sports Tech Gloves are now available in two new colours: fluorescent yellow and graphite grey.
Made from a quick-drying and windproof fabric in an ergonomic fit, the handy tech gloves are compatible with any touchscreen device so you can keep your fingers warm while plotting your route on a phone or navigational device.
They come in two sizes: S/M and L/XL.
The Softshell Sports Tech Beanie, Softshell Sports Tech Headband and Softshell Sports Tech Neck Warmer are also available from the brand.
Available in four striking colourways, the Unisex Team T-Shirt is made from a 100% polyester single jersey fabric with a moisture-wicking finish to keep the wearer cool and comfortable.
Ideal for coordinated teamwear, the T-shirt has a two-piece collar and self-fabric contrast-coloured sleeve panels, which offer the ideal decoration space when custom branding cyclists’ outfits
The new Recycled Scuba Jacket offers a great choice for sporty mountain bikers, as well as the relaxed recreational cyclist.
Each jacket is made from eight recycled plastic bottles, and is breathable, quick-drying and heat-insulating for all-round weather protection.
The stylish layer features a modern scuba hood, two-colour drawcord and a tear-away label for easy re-labelling.
From the Spiro Bikewear by Result collection, the Long Bib is made from a soft, athletic fabric suitable for transfer printing.
Lightweight, breathable and windproof, the bib is designed for the cyclist’s comfort with an anatomic fit and flatlocked, non-chafing seams.
It features a slim-line ankle zip with snap-down puller, reflective print detailing for visibility and a reflective zip closing key pocket to the rear.
The Cool 1⁄2 Zip Sweat from Just Cool by AWDis is made from a CoolFit blended fabric with elastane, which stretches to offer comfort and a great fit.
The sweatshirt has a reflective tab at the back of the neck and a chin guard to reduce irritation, as well as a stand-up collar for warmth in cooler weather and UPF 40+ UV protection in the warmer months.
For more cyclewear options from leading brands, check out our March 2021 issue here.