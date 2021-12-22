The C Series is available in four different-sized models (500, 700, 900 and 1,000), with processing areas of 700 x 500mm, 1,000 x 700mm, 1,300 x 900mm and 1,600 x 1,000mm respectively. The machines come invariable speeds of up to 90,000mm/min on the 500 model, and 72,000mm/min on the 700, 900 and 1,000 models.

Key design features of the C Series include a 150mm, adjustable machine height facility and automatic temperature and air control systems, as well as smoke/dust extraction and waste retrieval units. The machines also have an optional auto-focus-empowered CCD camera, which is designed to ensure precise engraving/cutting accuracy on different materials/objects for even the most complex applications, adds Graphtec GB.

“The machines also incorporate a CO2 tube and, on selective models, radio frequency lasers with power ratings ranging from 60W on the 500 and 700 models, and incrementally up to 120W on the 900 and 1,000 models.”