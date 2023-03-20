US manufacturer Sock Club Custom has expanded its operations into the European market including the UK.

After establishing itself as a supplier of high-quality customised knitted socks in the US, it is building up a network of distributor partners to supply the promotional and branded garment sector in Europe.

From its base in Austin in Texas, the company manufactures for the US market at its factory in North Carolina but, for shorter shipping times to Europe, it is sourcing more price-competitive products from factory partners in India and China.

Max Williamson, director of sales at Sock Club Custom, said: “Our distributor partners have been looking for a more price-competitive option from us so that we can be their sole sock supplier, and I am thrilled that these new product offerings can meet that need.”

Founded in 2012 as a consumer-facing subscription service for socks with cool designs, it moved into the US promotional sector in 2016. To support its move into the UK market, it has become a member of promotional merchandise sourcing and lead generation service Sourcing City.

Sock Club Custom offers an online user account system which allows clients to access their designs, make changes and order customised socks 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

custom.sockclub.com