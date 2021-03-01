“N10 Building Contractors approached us to supply them with a small run of 10 printed snoods as part of its workwear collection,” explained Josh Davis, business partner at Michael Hope Embroidery & Printing.

Using a logo design from N10, the company used CorelDraw software to create a repeat pattern to be printed onto Premier Workwear’s Snood Face Covering (PR798), supplied by PenCarrie.

The snoods were decorated using a Forever Laser Dark No-Cut A to B Paper System, an Oki Pro8432WT White Toner A3 Printer and a Sefa Duplex Manual Pneumatic Heat Press, all supplied by Xpres.

