These colourful T-shirts were printed by Handy Prints in Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey for local children’s charity Curly’s Farm
Juli Dosad, an artist, created these beautiful farm animal designs, explained Zoe Stockbridge, director of Handy Prints.
“This was a batch of 25 T-shirts consisting of the different farm animals and various colours, along with baseball caps with the farm’s name embroidered onto them with a sleek 3D puff finish.”
Handy Prints printed the designs onto the #E190 Short-Sleeved T-shirt (BA220) from B&C Collection.
The company used its Roland TruVis SG3-540 Printer/Cutter with Siser Hi-5 Print heat transfer vinyl.
“We’ve printed hundreds of different designs for Curly’s Farm over the years for various farm visitors and staff,” added Zoe.
“These T-shirts were printed for a visit from ITV and the Lottery’s People Project for members of staff and the public to wear whilst filming was being done at the farm, helping them stand out with the brightly coloured garments, whilst creating brand recognition for people watching the videos before voting — the farm managed to get through to the final round, which was a brilliant achievement!
“Curly’s Farm loves the T-shirts, and visitors can’t wait to get their hands on one printed with their favourite farm animal!”