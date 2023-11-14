CSI Manufacturing officially opened its new premises in Weston-Super-Mare.

The company, which supplies laser and engraving machines, hosted special guests from manufacturers Epilog, Rowmark, and Vision at the opening of the “state-of-the-art” facility on 7 November 2023, which it said marked “a significant milestone in its growth journey”.

CSI Manufacturing said: “The new facility boasts 9,750 square feet of prime operational space, strategically selected to optimise logistical capabilities and support the company’s commitment to excellence. This move enables CSI Manufacturing to further enhance its services and provide an even more streamlined experience for its customers and partners.”

The company added: “The grand opening was more than just a celebration of physical space – it was a celebration of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the enduring spirit of advancement that defines CSI Manufacturing and its esteemed partners.

“As CSI Manufacturing embarks on this exciting new chapter, they would like to extend their deepest gratitude to their esteemed partners, customers, and industry leaders for their steadfast support. CSI Manufacturing looks forward to shaping the future of engraving technology and materials, setting new benchmarks, and delivering unparalleled value to their clients. Here’s to a future etched with continued success!”

