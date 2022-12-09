The machine comes with a powerful 30- or 40-watt Waveguide long-life, air-cooled metal/ceramic laser tube, which operates at a top speed of 1,500mm per second. “The working area of 610 x 305mm and depth of 178mm covers virtually all engraving and cutting projects from a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, textiles, paper, plastic and much more,” reports the company.

The machine features on-board Iris positioning camera systems, which are designed to ensure a simple set-up, while its print-to-cut registration feature is ideal for repetitive patterns, adds CSI. “Its 7” touchscreen and 1Gb machine memory also improve job navigation and workflow.”

In addition, the Fusion Maker is supplied with Epilog job control software, which is compatible with most mainstream design packages, such as CorelDraw, Illustrator and AutoCad.

The Epilog Fusion Maker will be available in the UK and Ireland in early 2023; CSI Manufacturing is currently taking pre-orders for the system.

