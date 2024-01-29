“The Fusion Maker is available with a powerful 30W or 40W Waveguide long-life, air-cooled metal/ceramic laser tube, which operates at a top speed of 1,500mm per second!

“The working area of 610x305mm and depth of 178mm covers virtually all engraving and cutting projects for a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, textiles, paper, plastic and much more,” the supplier states.

Features of the Fusion Maker include a 7” touchscreen and 1GB machine memory for improved job navigation and workflow. Its onboard IRIS TM positioning camera systems also ensure a simple set up, whilst the print-to-cut registration feature is ideal for those repetitive patterns, adds CSI.

“The Epilog job control software is considered one of the most user-friendly on the market, and is compatible with most mainstream design packages like CorelDraw, Illustrator and Autocad.”

