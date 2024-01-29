The Epilog Fusion Maker offers an entry-level CO2 laser engraving, cutting and marking system, which combines hobbyist level pricing with industrial level engineering, explains UK and Ireland distributor, CSI Manufacturing

“The Fusion Maker is available with a powerful 30W or 40W Waveguide long-life, air-cooled metal/ceramic laser tube, which operates at a top speed of 1,500mm per second!

“The working area of 610x305mm and depth of 178mm covers virtually all engraving and cutting projects for a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, textiles, paper, plastic and much more,” the supplier states.

Features of the Fusion Maker include a 7” touchscreen and 1GB machine memory for improved job navigation and workflow. Its onboard IRIS TM positioning camera systems also ensure a simple set up, whilst the print-to-cut registration feature is ideal for those repetitive patterns, adds CSI.

“The Epilog job control software is considered one of the most user-friendly on the market, and is compatible with most mainstream design packages like CorelDraw, Illustrator and Autocad.”

www.csionline.co.uk

For more laser cutting & engraving equipment and consumables from leading suppliers, check out the full product showcase in our December 2023 issue
Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month