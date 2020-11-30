Chloe Wass, owner of Boho and Bowie, said: “The Crystal Palace Dinos are a sentimental part of my childhood — when I saw an opportunity to help, I did!

“I approached the Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs with the design, and they were more than happy with the idea and have been absolutely supportive ever since.”

Since July, the company has sold nearly 150 of unlimited run T-shirts, which feature the damaged Megalosaurus printed on the front and the words ‘Preserve The Past, Protect The Future’ on the back.

Chloe screen printed her designs using custom-exposed screens and water-based inks from Hunt The Moon onto the #E150 T-Shirt from B&C Collection, supplied by Buy T-shirts Online.

“After the initial success, I’ve added a limited edition Christmas design, ‘Dinos Are For Life Not Just For Christmas’,” she added.

“An increase in attention to the Dinos’ plight, and subsequent announcement that funds have now been raised for the repair, has garnered attention elsewhere and I’ve just featured in Timeout Magazine, and am advertising locally in SE20 magazine.

“As work progresses to secure funding for the future preservation of the Dinos, I will look to create further designs — it’s a great project to make a contribution to!”

www.bohoandbowie.com

www.cpdinosaurs.org

