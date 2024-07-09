As water laps against the side of her narrowboat and swans glide past, Lisa Grainger is embroidering a hat. She loved canal life so much that she took her business, LDK Print & Embroidery, onto the family’s boat, making it quite possibly Britain’s only garment decoration business on water.

Dating back to 1995, the company now operates not only from land-based premises on an industrial estate in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire, but also, between spring and autumn each year, along the canals of England, selling clothing and taking orders at the regular weekend Floating Markets.

Step on board the narrowboat – named Caitlin Jayne – and you find a fully equipped print and embroidery studio ingeniously spread out alongside where Lisa and her husband, Dave, live and sleep.