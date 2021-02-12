Printing on Sea in Colchester has printed a selection of tops, sweatshirts and hoodies for the Colchester Fitness Centre.

The company used heat transfer vinyl to print 20 garments for ‘Crossfit Direwolf’, the crossfit sessions run by the Colchester Fitness Centre, explained Adam Ellena, managing director of Printing on Sea.

“They’re delighted with the clothing — they sell it to their members, as well as doing giveaways.”

Using artwork supplied by the CFC, Printing on Sea created the design using a Graphtec vinyl cutter, Adkins heat press and a Roland VersaCamm SP300V printer/cutter.

The company printed Tombo’s Ladies’ Cropped Sweatshirt (TL533), SF Clothing’s Women’s High Neck Slash Armhole Vest (SK232), the Chunky Hoodie (JH100) and AWDis Sweat (JH030) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as the Canvas Unisex ¾ Sleeve Baseball T-shirt (CV3200) and the Bella Ladies Flowy High Neck Tank Top (BL8809) from Bella+Canvas.

www.printingonsea.co.uk

