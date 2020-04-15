Lhea Barrett, digitiser and owner of Creative Needle, has created a free embroidery design to help garment decorators support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

The slogan, ‘Stay Home. Save Lives. Applaud The NHS!’, is available as a free set of embroidery designs to spread the message, explains Lhea.

“I thought I could help get the message out to stay home by offering a free embroidery design to whoever follows Creative Needle and might want to put it on garments, perhaps to sell to raise money for charity or to help keep them going through these ultra-tough times as the embroidery trade has stopped.

“Anyone with home embroidery machines can use the design, as it can be supplied in any format.”

The embroidery design can be used for direct embroidery or as a patch, and is also available as vectors for print.

“With this on your garment it shows you care like we all do – if we do stay at home, then we can get our lives back to normal faster and pick up from where we left off, which is what we all want.

“It’s about giving a little back to the community that we all work under.”

For the full set of files, contact Lhea at creativeneedle@hotmail.com

www.creativeneedle.co.uk