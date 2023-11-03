Whether you’re looking to expand your product range for Christmas or are planning ahead to the spring when the demand for outdoor accessories rises along with the temperature, this cushion design from Madeira UK is bound to kickstart some ideas of what could be achieved with some clever digitising and the right consumables.

Business development manager Maria Potter reveals how the plants at the embroidery consumables company’s new headquarters inspired her when creating this design: “Monstera deliciosa, the Swiss cheese plant, might be native to the tropical forests of South America, but it is also quite at home in the new offices of Madeira UK,” Maria explains.

Stitched with Frosted Matt polyester thread, these unusual techniques create interesting textures and add dimensions that make this impressive design stand out.