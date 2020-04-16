Embroidery Works, based in Formby, Liverpool, has turned its attention towards the production of embroidered workwear for NHS and key workers fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Sumner, co-founder and owner of Embroidery Works, said the company has been prioritising its orders for scrubs and tunics.

“We are working night and day to ensure our orders are ready to help our NHS and key workers stay safe during their battle against covid-19.

“We have seen a massive increase in demand over the past three weeks – in total we have sold over 600 scrubs/tunics.”

Matt explained that the company has invested massively in its production equipment, and now operates a Happy HCR3-1506E six-head embroidery machine from Midwest Machinery, which he describes as a “workhorse”.