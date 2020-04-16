Embroidery Works, based in Formby, Liverpool, has turned its attention towards the production of embroidered workwear for NHS and key workers fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.
Matt Sumner, co-founder and owner of Embroidery Works, said the company has been prioritising its orders for scrubs and tunics.
“We are working night and day to ensure our orders are ready to help our NHS and key workers stay safe during their battle against covid-19.
“We have seen a massive increase in demand over the past three weeks – in total we have sold over 600 scrubs/tunics.”
Matt explained that the company has invested massively in its production equipment, and now operates a Happy HCR3-1506E six-head embroidery machine from Midwest Machinery, which he describes as a “workhorse”.
“The two-head SWF embroidery machine and a single-head SWF embroidery machines are also both working flat out.”
The company also uses TC Threads, as well as scrubs and tunics from Premier and Rizues.
“We understand the current climate is uncertain, and with an increase in orders, we feel it is only right we should not profit from this,” added Matt.
“That’s why we have reduced the cost of our scrubs and tunics to make them more affordable, and we will also be donating 10% of our sales to Giving Warm, a homeless charity that supports people on the streets of Liverpool.”
Avalon Care Home Dementia Care in Southport wearing their embroidered workwear