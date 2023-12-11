Using artwork supplied by Crazy Candi, the designs took just under one hour to complete, explained Parrese Oluwayose, co-owner of The Brandwear Company.

The workwear was decorated by The Brandwear Company using its Brother PR60W embroidery machine, with both Brothread and Madeira UK embroidery threads.

The company embroidered Fruit of the Loom’s 65/35 Polo (634020), Gildan’s Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirt (5000) and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis, plus the Packaway Backpack (BG151) from BagBase.

