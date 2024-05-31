Craghoppers – keep your cool and beat the bugs
Craghoppers’ NosiDefence and SolarShield technologies will help you keep your cool this summer whilst keeping bugs at arm’s length
When you are working in the outdoors, you do not want the worry of harmful sun rays or annoying biting insects disrupting your day. Craghoppers has taken its technologies and sustainability ethos and included it into the Craghoppers Expert range for Professionals, with shirts and legwear from its renowned Kiwi collection that offer just that.
Practical Shirt Styles
The Expert Kiwi Long Sleeved Shirt and Short Sleeved Shirt are available for men and women in a relaxed fit.
The shirts reflect Craghoppers’ commitment to using more sustainable materials in its products. They are made from recycled polyester and Better Cotton and feature recycled tapes too.
Obviously, its personal preference of long sleeve over short sleeve, but the long-sleeved version offers more sun protection. You would need to apply a sun protective cream to exposed areas with the short-sleeved version.
The styles comes with three pockets (two for women) including a hidden security pocket for valuables.
Technologies Looking After Your Wellbeing
Thanks to Craghoppers’ NosiDefence technology, the styles are designed using material with specially constructed fibres that are too tough for insects, like mosquitoes, to penetrate. This provides an effective barrier to most biting insects.
Craghoppers’ SolarShield technology offers protection from harmful UV rays up to UPF40+, letting you work safely in the sun. This fabric technology has been tried and tested, and it is thanks to a combination of three things – the density of the fabric construction; the type of yarns used; and its colour (the darker the better) – that gives you the UPF40+ protection.