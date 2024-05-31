Craghoppers – keep your cool and beat the bugs

The Expert Kiwi Long Sleeved Shirt and Short Sleeved Shirt are available for men and women in a relaxed fit.

The shirts reflect Craghoppers’ commitment to using more sustainable materials in its products. They are made from recycled polyester and Better Cotton and feature recycled tapes too.

Obviously, its personal preference of long sleeve over short sleeve, but the long-sleeved version offers more sun protection. You would need to apply a sun protective cream to exposed areas with the short-sleeved version.

The styles comes with three pockets (two for women) including a hidden security pocket for valuables.