New styles for AW22 following last year’s successful relaunch
A year after the relaunch of Craghoppers Expert, the company reports that its new ranges continue to be well received by both old and new customers alike.
Craghoppers committed to creating a comprehensive range of clothing that was ideal for workwear and encompassed key categories such as waterproofs, fleece, shirts and trousers – while remaining true to its sustainability ethos. “The new styles for AW22, out in September, will not disappoint,” it adds.
Keith Browning, sales director at Craghoppers Expert, explains how the range has developed: “Over time we have enhanced our offer, adding technical performance with our Gore-Tex styles; core layering options with base layers; flexibility with the Packable Jacket and Trouser; and style and practicality with the Active jacket.
“The range’s versatility, performance and style really does offer a head-to-toe, all-weather solution for any industry or sector – all based around the core Expert principle of sustainability.”
Maintaining an ethos of sustainability is a crucial part of the Craghoppers Expert brand, states the company. All products that are a part of the range contain some recycled materials, such as recycled plastic bottles or recycled waste fabrics from the factories.
Expert Packable Jacket & Overtrousers For a versatile way to keep people dry and comfortable in ever-changing weather conditions, these styles are ideal. Once packed, the active-fitting, waterproof set is compact and easy to carry. Both products come in black and dark navy, while a brighter Poseidon blue is also available for the jacket.
Expert Kiwi Waterproof Thermo Trouser Designed to keep wearers warm and dry throughout the winter, this trouser is available in a choice of dark navy or black.
Expert Padded Jacket and Expert Padded Vest Offering a more heavyweight, insulating and water-repellent alternative, this jacket and vest both perform in sub-zero conditions. They will be available in black and dark navy when they are released in September.
Expert Merino Half-Zip & Baselayer Tights These quality base layers are ideal for trapping in the wearer’s body heat. Made with a Merino-rich wool/poly blend, the relaxed fit is designed to help people move freely and get the most out of their working day.
Expert Kiwi Cap A cap is always a great way to round off your professional outfit, says Craghoppers, adding: “It’s the perfect branding vehicle, but that is not the whole story. The Expert Kiwi Cap acts as a great defence against the rain with the plant-based EcoShield DWR and keeps the sun out of your eyes, even when daylight hours are shorter.”
As for future plans for Craghoppers Expert, Keith Browning says: “We want to drive the Expert brand intoa position of market leader in this industry. Innovation, style, design, comfort, fit, practicality, functionality, sustainability and technical performance are the core attributes we want to build the brand’s reputation against. So far, the full range has been welcomed well and sales across the board have been fantastic.”