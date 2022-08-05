A year after the relaunch of Craghoppers Expert, the company reports that its new ranges continue to be well received by both old and new customers alike.

Craghoppers committed to creating a comprehensive range of clothing that was ideal for workwear and encompassed key categories such as waterproofs, fleece, shirts and trousers – while remaining true to its sustainability ethos. “The new styles for AW22, out in September, will not disappoint,” it adds.

Keith Browning, sales director at Craghoppers Expert, explains how the range has developed: “Over time we have enhanced our offer, adding technical performance with our Gore-Tex styles; core layering options with base layers; flexibility with the Packable Jacket and Trouser; and style and practicality with the Active jacket.

“The range’s versatility, performance and style really does offer a head-to-toe, all-weather solution for any industry or sector – all based around the core Expert principle of sustainability.”

Maintaining an ethos of sustainability is a crucial part of the Craghoppers Expert brand, states the company. All products that are a part of the range contain some recycled materials, such as recycled plastic bottles or recycled waste fabrics from the factories.