Craghoppers Expert will be continuing to develop its range in 2023 to offer professionals a cost-effective way to trade up to “true” performance outdoor kit.

During the current economic climate, it is focusing on how “trading up” provides value for money for working professionals looking for technical clothing.

The range includes layering options for keeping warm, such as the Expert Corey 200 Half Zip which is insulating, lightweight and pairs with Expert base-layers and outerwear.

The brand also offers a collection of waterproof clothing to keep dry in rainy conditions, from heavier waterproofs such as the Expert Gore-Tex Jacket to the Expert Packable Jacket and Over Trousers, which is described as ideal for keeping dry in changing conditions and usable without sacrificing crucial insulating layers.

Craghoppers Expert sales director Keith Browning said: “Although many companies are trying to move away from ‘false economy’ uniform, some garments do not represent good value for money. Low-quality materials and a short lifespan does not encourage wearers to look after the clothes, which will ultimately lead to constant re-purchasing.

“Trading up to higher-quality garments means that your uniform is more likely to last longer. Higher-quality materials mean that the wearer is more incentivised to take care of their uniform. These garments will also offer a larger range of functionality, and purchasing a multi-functional garment eliminates the need to purchase multiple pieces.

