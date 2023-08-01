Trousers

Moving further down, the Sheffield Holster Trouser and the Bedale Trouser join and complement the Craghoppers Workwear collection.

The Sheffield is made from a lightweight grid softshell with Cordura panelling. These trousers come with a massive 16 pockets! (An RFID security pocket and removable holster pockets feature amongst them.) “Articulated knees, a hammer loop and many other handy additions make these trousers the perfect style in legwear for the job,” says the brand.

The Bedale Trouser is the choice for those in need of a heavyweight and hardwearing style of legwear. Made from a Better Cotton cotton and elastane heavy basket weave and Cordura panelling, these trousers feature odour-control patches for a fresher feeling during active work and triangle reinforcement stitching to the crotch to help prevent splitting.

The Bedale Trouser also comes with many of the features found in the Sheffield Holster Trouser, such as knee pockets for knee protectors, a hammer loop and plenty of storage space, a part-elasticated waist, and articulated knees for freer movement.

Keith Browning, sales director for Craghoppers Expert, expressed his excitement about the new workwear range: “This is the natural next step in Craghoppers Expert’s growth within the market. Workwear is a key aspect of so many of our customers’ everyday uniform and we are pleased to be able to help provide that with our latest additions to the Craghoppers Expert range.

“As we begin this new journey at Craghoppers Expert, we are eager to see the reaction from our customers and hear their feedback on the kit. We have applied our expertise in sustainable outdoor apparel to Craghoppers Workwear, which has helped us to create a versatile collection that includes many of our first-rate, weatherproof technologies that will help professionals get the most out of every job in 2024 and beyond.”

Craghoppers Workwear will be available to purchase from early 2024, alongside the Craghoppers Expert outdoor-ready range, meaning working professionals can now mix and match across both collections with a variety of styles and colours to create a sustainable, complete working wardrobe.

www.craghoppers.com/expert-collection