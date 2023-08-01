Craghoppers Expert’s sustainable ethos informs its new workwear range, which will be available to buy from early next year
New workwear range containing nine sustainable pieces for 2024
Craghoppers Expert has unveiled its new workwear line for 2024. The brand is taking its first steps into workwear apparel with the latest development to the range since the Craghoppers Expert relaunch in late 2021.
Customers have come to expect planet-friendly and high-quality outdoor garments from Craghoppers Expert in the last two years. The brand’s sustainable ethos runs throughout its new workwear collection with nine new pieces that are all made in part with recycled materials and organic cotton, as the brand aims to meet and exceed the exceptional standards it sets for itself as a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.
A choice of jackets
The collection includes a complete head-to-toe offering of work-ready kit including the Cawood Hybrid Jacket, which offers the excellent warming technologies of a Craghoppers Expert synthetic down jacket with the freedom of movement of a softshell to help professionals keep working through colder jobs.
Keeping to the upper body, the Cawood Shell Jacket is the waterproof choice, made with a sturdy polyester ripstop. The Elland Soft Shell Jacket and Morley Fleece Jacket are warming mid-layers finished with a plant-based DWR (durable water repellent), designed to get the most out of jobs in the cold and wet. All three jackets are adjustable throughout for a comfy fit and designed with ample storage space to keep work essentials safe and close by.
T-shirts and top
Two soft-touch T-shirts – the Wakefield Pocket T-Shirt and Brunsall Short Sleeved T-Shirt – and the Oulston High Reach Hooded Top are made with organic cotton for wearing as base-layers and mid-layers that combine excellent freedom of movement with comfort and warmth.
Trousers
Moving further down, the Sheffield Holster Trouser and the Bedale Trouser join and complement the Craghoppers Workwear collection.
The Sheffield is made from a lightweight grid softshell with Cordura panelling. These trousers come with a massive 16 pockets! (An RFID security pocket and removable holster pockets feature amongst them.) “Articulated knees, a hammer loop and many other handy additions make these trousers the perfect style in legwear for the job,” says the brand.
The Bedale Trouser is the choice for those in need of a heavyweight and hardwearing style of legwear. Made from a Better Cotton cotton and elastane heavy basket weave and Cordura panelling, these trousers feature odour-control patches for a fresher feeling during active work and triangle reinforcement stitching to the crotch to help prevent splitting.
The Bedale Trouser also comes with many of the features found in the Sheffield Holster Trouser, such as knee pockets for knee protectors, a hammer loop and plenty of storage space, a part-elasticated waist, and articulated knees for freer movement.
Keith Browning, sales director for Craghoppers Expert, expressed his excitement about the new workwear range: “This is the natural next step in Craghoppers Expert’s growth within the market. Workwear is a key aspect of so many of our customers’ everyday uniform and we are pleased to be able to help provide that with our latest additions to the Craghoppers Expert range.
“As we begin this new journey at Craghoppers Expert, we are eager to see the reaction from our customers and hear their feedback on the kit. We have applied our expertise in sustainable outdoor apparel to Craghoppers Workwear, which has helped us to create a versatile collection that includes many of our first-rate, weatherproof technologies that will help professionals get the most out of every job in 2024 and beyond.”
Craghoppers Workwear will be available to purchase from early 2024, alongside the Craghoppers Expert outdoor-ready range, meaning working professionals can now mix and match across both collections with a variety of styles and colours to create a sustainable, complete working wardrobe.