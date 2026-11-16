Shropshire-based China Print Supplies (CPS) has said it is able to provide ink, spare parts and servicing for Gongzheng printers in the UK.

The announcement follows the voluntary liquidation on 15 October 2026 of the distributor YES, which had supplied Gongzheng UV flatbed, eco solvent and UV DTF machines.

CPS already supplies Gongzheng equipment and holds the supplier relationships to source consumables and parts for any Gongzheng machine in the country, whether or not it sold the machine originally, the distributor has stated.

Scott Clutton, MD at CPS, says, “We can supply ink for any Gongzheng machine in the UK, and we can cover parts and servicing. We had two owners on the phone in the first week, and we were able to help them by providing manufacturer-approved ink. Nobody needs to be left with a machine they cannot run.”

Scott added: “The quickest thing an owner can do is tell us what machine they have and what they need. Once we know what is out there, we can hold the right stock and keep people running.”

Gongzheng owners can call China Print Supplies, which supplies digital printers, finishing equipment and supplies, on 01952 370055 or email support@chinaprintsupplies.co.uk.