The organisers of Fespa Global Print Expo have revealed the Covid-safe practices for people attending this month’s exhibition in Amsterdam.

This year, visitors will be required to register before attending the event at the RAI to obtain their digital entry QR code which will be held on participants’ phones.

The entry requirements for the venue specify that all attendees must provide proof that they are double vaccinated, have recently recovered from Covid-19, or have received a negative Covid test before entering. This can be via the EU Digital Covid Certificate or printed proof of vaccination from non-European countries.

These measures aim to minimise the risk of spreading the virus at Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo which both run from 12 to 15 October 2021.

In addition to proof of vaccination or negative test result, before entering, all visitors will be asked a series of health questions.

Participants that are unable to provide proof of vaccination can still visit Fespa under the “impact to Dutch economy” exemption. To do this, visitors will need to fill in the Dutch government’s Quarantine Declaration Form and tick the box that indicates that they fall into the exemption category.

To accompany the Quarantine Declaration From, visitors will need an invitation letter from the RAI, which Fespa will issue upon request.

Attendees who are not fully vaccinated will also need to provide a negative test result each day as test results are valid for only 24 hours. Free-of-charge rapid antigen testing will be available onsite at the RAI.

After guidance from the Dutch government, social distancing and wearing facemasks are no longer mandatory but Fespa is recommending that each attendee takes the safety precautions that help them feel safe.

To support this, there will be a “traffic light system” where visitors can wear a red, orange or green badge, which will enable everyone to indicate their personal preferences around physical contact.

The floorplan features wider aisles, and floor markings will be in place where queues may form, which will allow for the easier flow of visitors around the event.

When arriving or leaving the RAI, crowd management and traffic protocols will be used to ensure attendees arrive and leave the show as safely as possible.

Strict cleaning and hygiene measures in place including a “rigorous” master cleaning plan, supported by a Covid-19 hygiene plan, covering everything from special vacuum-cleaner filters to extra antiseptic surface wiping and increased toilet cleaning.

The RAI has a newly reconfigured and recalibrated air ventilation system, based on guidance issued by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

There are also advanced waste disposal procedures, sustainable disposable single-use cups and cutlery in use in all catering facilities, and access to hand sanitiser, soap, napkins, antiseptic wipes and other cleaning materials, including contactless sanitiser stations at key locations, signposted throughout the venue.

There will also be a medical isolation room, staffed by personnel trained in Covid-19 prevention, detection and emergency response.

To further minimise physical touchpoints throughout the exhibition, visitors can use QR codes to access online brochures, magazines and product information, and connect with suppliers. This is made possible through Fespa’s event partner, Visit Connect. Once registered, attendees will receive links to an online portal and QR code for entry.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “Health and safety is paramount at Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 and we have been working closely with the RAI, Dutch government, the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment and the city’s municipal health service to ensure that we’re following the latest guidance to safeguard all participants.

“There will, of course, be differences in the way the 2021 events run, but we believe that printers that are keen to experience a live Fepsa event again can do so with a high level of confidence in the measures being taken by Fespa and the RAI to protect them.”

Easing of travel restrictions between the UK and the Netherlands has made it easier for visitors to attend Fespa. Click here for more details.

