Schoolwear accessories brand William Turner has launched its new face coverings.

Made from two layers of breathable cotton and a third inner layer of knitted jersey fabric, the face coverings have adjustable elasticated straps and a flexible nose bridge for a secure fit, as well as a pocket to add an additional paper filter if desired (not supplied).

They are washable at up to 60°C, and supplied retail-ready in individual bags.

The plain face coverings are available from stock in a youth size (suitable from ages eight to 15) in black, navy, red, royal, bottle and maroon, making them ideal for school use. A larger adults’ size is available from stock in black and navy, and both sizes can also be printed with a school or company logo for a minimum of 50 (UK only).

For a minimum of 2000, we can also supply any school or company with their own bespoke colour or design to the same specification as the stock range, explains William Turner.

“There is a wide selection of cotton shades to choose from, and a free artwork service.”

In addition to its plain, single-colour face coverings, the company also stocks a range of kids and adults fashion designs in packs of three — each pack is supplied with its own carry bag to help keep any used face covering safe and away from other items after wear.

