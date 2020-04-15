Amaya Sales UK

Amaya currently has a limited number of staff taking orders and shipping for consumables and spare parts, with UK deliveries running as normal.

The company said it is working with its supply chain to ensure there are no disruptions to service, and that its goods continue to move successfully through Europe and across the globe.

“Please ensure you do provide us with email and telephone details when you order so we can add this information to your package, which will assist in a smooth delivery. If your business is operating a lockdown policy and has any different delivery instructions, do let us know.”

Amaya also has technical staff available to deal with any issues, and will continue to install and service equipment where customers are happy for them to do so — its personnel will follow the strictest hygiene standards, whilst guidelines allow.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to our policy as the news unfolds.”

www.amayauk.com

Colenso Screen Services

Colenso Screen Services is open, and currently shipping customer orders every other day.

www.colenso.co.uk

Dae Ha UK

The company said: “We’re able to offer all our products, services and shipping as normal.”

www.garmentfilms.com

ETC Supplies

The company has re-opened its factory with only one member of staff on duty to deal with the orders from our customers who supply personal protective equipment to NHS and other frontline organisations.

If customers require any urgent products for orders then email sales@etcsupplies.co.uk. The email is monitored off site, and the company will endeavour to fulfil customer orders, subject to longer delivery times.

ETC is no longer conducting any face-to-face visits with customers until the government advises it’s safe to do so, and all external visits to its premises by customers/visitors have been suspended.

www.etcsupplies.co.uk

Exile Technologies

Exile Technologies are currently shipping customer orders 2-3 days a week based on demand. The company is also offering ongoing technical support via email, phone and online Team Viewer sessions.

GS UK

GS UK is still open for business, with a small team processing and despatching thread and print supplies. Customer orders can be placed online, with orders despatched Monday to Friday, except on bank holidays. GS UK’s laser cutting service is also still fulfilling orders.

www.gs-ukdirect.com

www.brothergtinks.com

J&B Sewing Machines

J&B Sewing Machines is still shipping inks and accessories via its website, with customer orders currently shipped every Tuesday and Thursday.

www.jbsewing.com

Madeira

Madeira is continuing to process and dispatch customer orders. The company is currently despatching from its warehouse three days per week, this is being reviewed weekly as it monitors demand.

Orders can be placed via Madeira’s online shop: shop.madeira.co.uk or by emailing: sales@madeira.co.uk, with product information available via its website.

www.madeira.co.uk

Marathon Threads

The company said: “We’re open for business as usual, and deliveries to customers are unaffected.”

www.marathonthreads.co.uk

Resolute DTG

Resolute DTG is shipping all consumable orders in the UK and Europe as normal. The company also manufactures and supplies hand sanitiser, which it has been giving away for free with ink orders.

www.resoluteink.co.uk

Sabur Digital

The company said: “In line with government guidelines, we would like to inform all our customers and suppliers that for the safety and wellbeing of both our staff and their family members, the office is now unattended with immediate effect.

“Emails to our sales and tech team are being closely monitored by directors, and will be dealt with as soon as possible, with special emphasis on customers that we know are providing services to the NHS.”

www.sublimationinks.com

Stocks Sewing Machines

The company said: “Due to customer demand, although our business is closed and all staff are furloughed, we have decided to offer a mail order service where required.

“Our director will be taking on the responsibility to ensure all customer orders are dispatched quickly and promptly.”

Customer orders placed on the Stocks online shop will be dispatched via DPD every Tuesday and Thursday.

Technical support for all products will continue to be available by telephone, as will customer service via the Stocks team working at home. The company’s directors are all available for any questions that customers may have and will be happy to chat by contacting 02392 590281.

www.stocks.co.uk

Xpres

Xpres is currently shipping orders daily for UK customers, but is only able to offer a standard carriage service at present, which may take up to 72 hours. The company has also reopened its online ordering facility.

www.xpres.co.uk

YES Ltd

YES is currently still shipping goods and services via its website, or directly from its online webstore at www.yes-store.co.uk. The company’s current working hours are from 9am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

www.yesltd.co.uk