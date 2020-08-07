The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has brought together a collection of technical guides about face coverings, as the coronavirus crisis continues.

“In response to the huge growth in the use of face coverings, a number of organisations have published technical guides aimed at makers and sellers of masks. These documents do not have any legal standing, but are intend as a helpful guide,” explained the UKFT.

The guides include:

The UK Office for Product Safety and Standards has published guidance for companies making or supplying non-medical masks, which looks at how masks and face covering have to meet the General Product safety Regulations. Find out more here.

CEN, the European Standards body, has released a new document ‘Community face coverings — a guide to the minimum requirements, methods of testing and use’, which covers issues such as sizing, packaging, materials and labelling. It can be downloaded here.

The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) has published guidance on textile face coverings for adults, which can be downloaded here.

Ginetex, the international care labelling organisation, has issued advice on how to clean a fabric face mask. Find out more here.

