The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has brought together a collection of technical guides about face coverings, as the coronavirus crisis continues.
“In response to the huge growth in the use of face coverings, a number of organisations have published technical guides aimed at makers and sellers of masks. These documents do not have any legal standing, but are intend as a helpful guide,” explained the UKFT.
The guides include:
- The UK Office for Product Safety and Standards has published guidance for companies making or supplying non-medical masks, which looks at how masks and face covering have to meet the General Product safety Regulations. Find out more here.
- CEN, the European Standards body, has released a new document ‘Community face coverings — a guide to the minimum requirements, methods of testing and use’, which covers issues such as sizing, packaging, materials and labelling. It can be downloaded here.
- The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) has published guidance on textile face coverings for adults, which can be downloaded here.
- Ginetex, the international care labelling organisation, has issued advice on how to clean a fabric face mask. Find out more here.