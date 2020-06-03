The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has announced that its members and manufacturers can apply to receive 50 free face masks per company to help with the industry’s return to work during the coronavirus crisis.

The face masks have been donated by two of the UKFT’s sourcing markets: the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (İHKİB) and the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (ITHIB).

Nigel Lugg, chairman of UKFT, said: “We are very grateful to our Turkish friends for this kind gesture. I know the industry is keen to get back to work, and hopefully these masks will help manage that process.’’

The UKFT explained that the face masks are not classed as personal protective equipment (PPE) and have not met any performance testing; however, they are suitable for general protection at work.

The face masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, with preference given to UKFT members. To apply, email: info@ukft.org.

www.ukft.org