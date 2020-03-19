The UK government has announced a package of additional financial support for businesses to help protect the economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said £330 billion will be made available in loans and guarantees to support UK businesses, and help them manage their cashflows. This includes:

Government support for liquidity amongst large businesses – the Bank of England will launch a major new scheme to help them bridge coronavirus disruption to their cashflows through loans.

An increase to the amount businesses can borrow through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme from £1.2 million to £5 million, with the first six months interest-free

New legal powers in the Covid Bill will enable the government to offer businesses whatever further financial support they think is necessary

An additional £20 billion of business rates support and grant funding will also be made available to help the most-affected businesses. This includes:

Giving all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England a 100% business rates holiday for the next 12 months [see below for business rates holidays for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland].

Increasing grants from £3,000 to £10,000 for small businesses eligible for the Small Business Rate Relief

Further providing £25,000 grants to retail, hospitality and leisure businesses operating from smaller premises (with a rateable value over £15,000 and below £51,000).

Rishi said: “We will do whatever it takes to protect our people and businesses from the effects of this global economic emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The interventions I am setting out today will help support businesses of all sizes – so they can continue operating during these unprecedented times.”

Mortgage lenders have also agreed to offer payment holidays of up to three months for those affected by the coronavirus – this will give people the necessary time to recover, and ensure they do not have to pay a penny towards their mortgage in the interim, explained the government.

Over £3.5 billion in additional funding will also be provided to the devolved administrations for support to businesses in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

www.gov.uk