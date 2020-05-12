The UK government has announced it has set up financial support for businesses in the garment industry with vulnerable supply chains in developing countries.

The Covid-19 Vulnerable Supply Chains Facility (VSCF) initiative has been established by the Department for International Development (DFID) in partnership with the Department for International Trade.

Garment businesses can apply to receive grants and/or technical assistance of a value between £200,000 and £600,000, to ensure their vulnerable workers and suppliers are prepared for the economic and social shocks of the coronavirus.

Those eligible to apply for VSCF support include:

Businesses facing industry challenges and looking for advisory/facilitation support

Businesses looking to support the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable workers, and suppliers in their supply chains

Not-for-profit organisations supporting MNCs/SMEs and their suppliers in specific sectors/geographies

Not-for-profit organisations supporting transparency and accountability mechanisms within/across specific supply chains

Not-for-profit organisations supporting informal workers and smallholder farmers that are part of global supply chains

To apply, garment businesses must submit a concept note using the CVSCF template by 5pm on 20 May 2020 — further rounds of funding may be offered, but aren’t guaranteed.

Only concept notes submitted in this format will be accepted, and businesses are advised to submit their notes as soon as possible to covid19vulnerablesupplychains@dfid.gov.uk in case of follow-up questions.

Find out more information, and access the CVSCF concept note template, on the UKFT website at imagesmag.uk/supply

