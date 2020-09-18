The UK government has announced that businesses will be protected from the risk of eviction until the end of 2020, to help provide commercial tenants with greater security and protect jobs.

The measure is designed to help those businesses most in need of additional support to remain in their premises without the threat of eviction for the rest of this year, giving them the chance to focus on rebuilding their business over the autumn and Christmas period.

The government will also extend the restriction on landlords using Commercial Rents Arrears Recovery to enforce unpaid rent on commercial leases, until the end of 2020.

Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for housing, commented: “This government is committed to supporting businesses and our high streets at this difficult time, and this extension of support will help businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and plan for the future.”

Business secretary, Alok Sharma, added: “During this particularly challenging time for businesses, it is crucial that both landlords and tenants have the clarity and reassurance they need to build back better from the pandemic.

“Extending the temporary measures we put in place earlier this year to protect businesses from the threat of eviction will give them some much-needed breathing space at a critical moment in the UK’s economic recovery.

“This extension will protect businesses that are struggling to pay their rent due to the impact of Covid-19 from being evicted and help the thousands of people working in these sectors feel more secure about their jobs.”

