TheMagicTouch has announced that it has resumed despatching customer orders from Monday to Friday before the cut off time of 2pm.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch, said: “On behalf of us all we hope that you and all concerned are well and remain safe as we hopefully see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have implemented a ‘despatch safe’ environment with the safety and welfare of our employees as priority. Our couriers DPD also operate a ‘non-contact’ collection and delivery service.

“However, it’s imperative that orders are placed online on our website – this makes the order process operate more efficiently as we function with reduced staff levels.

Customers must be registered to order, and can use the voucher code: MAY2020 to receive free delivery with their next order.*

You should contact TMT directly if you experience any issues with registering, and volume discounts and special pricing will automatically apply when your registration has been approved.

Any orders placed by email or telephone could be delayed subject to payment procedures.

The company’s technical and sales support continues to be available as normal on the switchboard number 01582 671444.

“As a family business we would like to thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times,” adds Jim.

“We look forward to things returning to normal and wish you well.”

(*Mainland UK only, excludes Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scottish Highlands and offshore Islands – with a minimum spend of £150, and not including equipment or mugs).

www.themagictouch.co.uk