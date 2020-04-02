Stock Sewing Machines has announced it will offer a mail order service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrea Todd, director of Stocks, said: “Due to customer demand, although our business is closed and all staff are furloughed, we have decided to offer a mail order service where required.

“As director, I am taking on the responsibility to ensure all customer orders are despatched quickly and promptly. Customer orders placed on our online shop will be despatched every Tuesday and Thursday.

“Hopefully this service will be as short as possible, and the company will soon be back to working normally.”

www.stocks.co.uk