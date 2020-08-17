The UK government’s Covid-19 Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) is now open for the second round of applications, offering a grant worth up to £6,570.

Those eligible will now be able to apply for a second and final grant covering 70% of their average monthly trading profits. The grant will be made in a single payment, covering three months and capped at £2,190 a month.

To apply, the self-employed will need to confirm their business has been affected by the coronavirus on or after 14 July, but don’t need to have received the first grant to be eligible for the second.

The eligibility criteria for the second SEISS grant is the same as for the first grant:

At least half of an applicant’s total income needs to come from self-employment

And, applicants must have had a trading profit of no more than £50,000 in 2018/19, or an average trading profit of less than £50,000 from 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19

Chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: “Our self-employment income support scheme has already helped millions of hardworking people, whose get up and go drive is crucial to our economy.

“It means that people’s livelihoods across the country will remain protected as we continue our economic recovery – helping them get back on their feet as we return to normal.”

www.gov.uk/coronavirus/business-support