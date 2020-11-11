The UK government has announced that all pupils and teachers in secondary schools and colleges in England are now required to wear face masks in communal areas and corridors.

Issued by the Department for Education, the new guidance states that face coverings must be worn by adults and children aged 11 and over in schools and further education colleges when “moving around the premises, outside of classrooms or activity rooms, such as in corridors and communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be maintained”.

