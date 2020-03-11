Lloyds Banking Group has announced the allocation of up to £2 billion of arrangement fee free finance to support Britain’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure they have access to additional finance to help overcome any impact that Covid-19 may have on their cashflow.

This additional financial support, which has now been confirmed for small business customers with up to £25 million turnover, will include the removal of certain fees and the possibility of payment holidays for the worst affected (subject to individual agreements), explains Lloyds.

Under this £2 billion financial support, Lloyds Banking Group’s small business customers can access:

No arrangement fees for new overdrafts or overdraft limit increases

No arrangement fees for new or increased invoice discounting and finance facilities

In certain circumstances, repayment holidays to be provided, to those businesses impacted the most (subject to individual agreements)

Lloyds adds that all customers with a dedicated relationship manager will be contacted to discuss their financial needs.

David Oldfield, group director of commercial banking at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We fully understand how worrying these times are for business owners, concerned not only about their and their own family’s health and wellbeing, but also of their employees. They are also worried what the outbreak might mean for their business and with no knowledge of how or when they might be affected.

“As our customers face into such uncertainty, we want to provide reassurance to them that, if needed, we are here to help with additional working capital to get them through temporary interruptions to their business and to their cashflow.”

