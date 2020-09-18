Research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found that 62% of adults are now travelling back to work, as some staff return to the office as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

This figure has increased from 36% in late May, since the ONS began compiling the figures during the national lockdown.

While the number of people travelling to work has increased, the ONS also found that 10% of the workforce were still furloughed, and 20% of people continued to work from home.

New research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) further suggests that working from home could be permanent for many.

According to its survey of 1,000 employers, 37% said that staff will regularly avoid commuting into the office due to Covid-19 – up from just 18% before the pandemic.

Peter Cheese, chief executive at CIPD, commented: “The step-change shift to home working to adapt to lockdowns has taught us all a lot about how we can be flexible in ways of working in the future.

“Employers have learnt that, if supported and managed properly, home working can be as productive and innovative as office working and we can give more opportunity for people to benefit from better work-life balance.”

