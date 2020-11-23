The UK government has announced that non-essential retail shops in England are to reopen when the four-week national lockdown ends on 2 December.

Boris Johnson has set out plans for England to move back into a regional, three-tier system to coronavirus restrictions, which will allow retail businesses in all tiers to remain open — this system is likely to remain in place until spring 2021.

Each region’s position in the three tier-system will be reviewed every 14 days — tier allocation will be based on: coronavirus case numbers across all age groups; cases in those aged over 60; the rate of rise or fall in infections; the percentage of those tested who have the virus; and current and projected pressures on the NHS locally.

The allocation of each region in England to a tier will be announced on Thursday 26 November once local data on Covid-19 cases has been assessed.

www.gov.uk/coronavirus/business-support