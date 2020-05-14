Make UK has published advice on the safety requirements for manufacturing businesses that have remained opened during the coronavirus lockdown, as well as those reopening under the updated UK government guidelines.

The British manufacturers’ organisation has offered guidance on working safely in factories and warehouses.

The guidance focuses on issues such as: risk assessments; social distancing; minimising unnecessary visits from customers, visitors and contractors; cleaning in the workplace; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and face coverings; shift patterns and working groups; work-related travel; inbound and outbound goods; and which employees should come to work.

The advice can be read in full at imagesmag.uk/MakeUK

www.makeuk.org