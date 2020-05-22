1. Fit a thin tear-away backing in a sufficiently large frame.

2. Place a double layer of smoothed out cut-away backing on top and start the embroidery program (needles 1 & 2).

3. After needle 3 (auxiliary stitch), ensure that the machine stops automatically. If necessary, stop the machine manually.

4. Tear away the left half of the mask along the contours and place it exactly over the right side (satin stitches must lie exactly on top of each other).

5. Restart the machine and fasten the mask halves together along the centre seam (needle 4).

6. Take the mask out of the frame, remove the remaining tear-away backing and cut out the mask along the running stitch seam.

7. A band to fasten the mask can now be threaded into the passages on the right and left.

8. The completed mask measures 240mm x 140mm.

The masks are washable up to 60°C – please note the washing instructions for the backings and fabrics that you may choose to use.

The face mask design is for personal use only, and should not be seen as a medical product or personal protective equipment, explained Madeira.

“If you want to use the design for medical purposes, please clarify the material requirements with your client.”

www.madeira.co.uk