Itma Asia + Citme has been postponed until June 2021 due to global coronavirus pandemic.

Originally planned to be held in October 2020, the event will now take place from 12-16 June 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, China.

Fritz P. Mayer, president of event owner CEMATEX, said: “We seek your understanding as this decision has been made with the safety and health concerns of our participants and partners in mind.

“The global economy has been severely affected by the pandemic. Hence, it’s more prudent to look at a date around the middle of next year.”

Honorary president of the China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), Wang Shutian, added: “The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a severe impact on global economy, and also affected the manufacturing sector. Our exhibitors, especially those from other parts of the world, are deeply affected by the lockdowns.

“Therefore, we believe that the combined show with the new exhibition dates would be timely when the global economy is predicted to improve.

“We would like to thank the exhibitors who have applied for space for their strong vote of confidence in the combined show.”

www.itmaasia.com

www.citme.com.cn