GS UK has begun production of face shields to help protect those fighting against coronavirus outbreak.
The company’s laser cutting service department has been laser cutting face shields using a design cut file made available to them by Nottingham-based companies Kitronik and Smoke & Mirrors.
The face shields were made using the FB1500 laser cutting machine, using polypropylene for the headbands and PVC for the visor.
Julie Spooner, production manager at GS UK, said: “We have had a lot of interest from a variety of businesses, and can easily supply them ‘flat packed’.
“The face shield is made up of a visor and three pieces for the headband, which very simply slot together. We have the capacity to produce 500 shields per day in our production area.”
GS UK said it has donated over 300+ face shields so far, and has had a very positive response to the initiative, particularly from those locally that it’s donated to. Recipients of the face shields have included a number of care homes, as well as the Nottinghamshire Hospice, Nottingham GP Alliance, Partners Health and Eastwood Primary Care Centre.
