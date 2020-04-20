The government has launched a hub offering guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE), and infection prevention and control (IPC).

The new hub contains information for both health and social care settings, as well as other workers and sectors.

It also includes information about the cross-government, UK-wide PPE plan to ensure that critical PPE is delivered to those on the frontline, including the new ‘Make’ strategy to encourage UK manufacturers to produce PPE. The coronavirus (Covid-19): personal protective equipment (PPE) hub can be accessed at: imagesmag.uk/PPEHub

The government said it welcomes support from manufacturers who wish to offer their production facilities where they can meet the required specifications for use by the NHS and care sector.

Businesses can apply to offer their support at: www.gov.uk/coronavirus-support-from-business

