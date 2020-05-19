Enterprise Nation has announced its partnership with Salesforce to provide grants of £5,000 to UK small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Salesforce Small Business Grants are designed to “provide important capital to keep small firms afloat, and boost their resilience as they begin to prepare for getting back to business in the ‘new normal’,” explained Enterprise.

The grant application process will be staggered, open now for firms based in Northern Ireland and closing at midnight on 24 May 2020.

Applications will then open as follows:

• Midlands: 1-7 June

• South of England: 15-21 June

• Scotland: 29 June-5 July

• Wales: 13-19 July

• North of England: 27 July-2 August

To be eligible, companies must: be registered at Companies House; have been established for at least 12 months; have not received any other cash grant during 2020 in relation to Covid-19 from any government; be based in the UK with a British bank account; have between two to 50 employees; and meet all other eligibility requirements as stated in the grant programme terms.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, commented: “Taking on debt is not an option for every business, especially now. This grant will open-up opportunities firms might otherwise not be able to afford, such as accessing support to help them pivot, learning how to access customers in new ways and increase skills.

“We’re seeing a growing appetite for businesses to up their digital game, as well as adapt to the new ways of working that are emerging.”

Companies applying for the grant will also receive free access to Enterprise Nation membership including free half hour consultations with experts in marketing, strategy and digital technology.

www.enterprisenation.com/smallbusinessgrants