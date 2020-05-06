Cottonridge has turned its attention towards the production of face shields for the NHS and care homes throughout the UK in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The industry garment supplier has donated face shields made by its staff to over 22 care homes and hospitals.

“In these troubled times, we all need to do what we can to get past this Covid-19 period, and help vulnerable people and key workers,” explained Cottonridge.

“It is our duty, and we all need to step up to the plate.”

The company said it has also set up a Crowdfunder page to raise funds to buy materials for the PPE items, and has so far raised over £1,600.

“We will be grateful to receive donations from anyone in our industry who would like to help.”

www.trade.cottonridge.co.uk