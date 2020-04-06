Brother has announced that employees at its production site in Emmerich, Germany, are making protective face masks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post, Brother EMEA said: “In these difficult times, the most important thing for everybody should be to take care of their fellow human beings.

“That’s why the Brother Emmerich employees started producing fabric masks.

“Our highly motivated staff will produce as many masks as possible for passing to social institutions free of charge.

“The reason for this is that the employees of these social institutions continue to work tirelessly to take care of their clients’ well-being – so for us, the least we can do is to take care of their health.

“If you have the possibility to produces masks as well, please do so – there are many people who really need them!”

www.brother-ism.com