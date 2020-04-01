Cardens Accountants has published a helpful guide to what government help businesses are entitled to during the current coronavirus outbreak.

This information-packed guide offers details on all the announcements, from deferral of VAT payments and the Companies House filing extension to the coronavirus job retention scheme and the business interruption loan schemes, along with other general advice on what to do now.

Download the document here.

Missing from the guide is the latest announcement from the chancellor on the self-employment package – to find out what was included in that announcement on Thursday 26 March, read this post: imagesmag.uk/self-employed.

