Get a heads up on the latest brandable headwear and footwear to help your customers step out in style

Beechfield: Technical Running Cap

Lightweight and quick-drying, this unisex cap is made from a 75D polyester performance fabric with a soft, moisture-wicking internal sweatband. It comes with a stretch-webbing adjuster with a low-profile clip closure, plus laser-cut ventilation for enhanced breathability and comfort.

United Brands of Scandinavia: CTM Ultra Carbon Race Rebel Race Shoe

This lightweight running shoe promises superior comfort combined with a tight and secure fit. It’s made using a one-piece, engineered mesh upper, plus an anatomic toe box and UD Foam Pro midsole.

Towel City: Beauty Headband

Ready for decoration, this headband is perfect for spas, salons and the bridal market. It features dyed-to-match binding, plus a hook-and-loop tab for fastening, and is cut on the bias to add a comfortable stretch.

Just Cool by AWDis: Ultralight Cap

This lightweight cap is made from 100% polyester in a six-panel construction. It features a sturdy peak, plus a hook-and-loop adjustment at the back for a close, comfortable fit.

Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection: Baby Cap

This soft baby cap is made from a cotton twill fabric with an elasticated back fastening plus a double front panel, which is ideal for decoration. Available from 6/12 months to 3/5 years, the smallest size comes with a protective soft peak for when little ones are on the move.

Stirling Safety Boot from Work-Guard by Result

This new style is a lightweight version of the classic safety boot. It features a contemporary sporty design with a padded ankle and air cushion heels for extra comfort. The brand’s new Kane Safety Dealer Boot is also available.

Stanley/Stella: Bucket Hat

This new unisex hat comes in three stylish shades: heather grey, black and natural. Made from a sustainable canvas fabric, it features a top-stitched brim and embroidered eyelets.

Snickers Workwear: LiteWork Bucket Hat

This new style offers UPF 50 certified sun protection. Available in black and khaki, the 100% cotton bucket hat features four ventilation holes and a decorative rubber badge on the right side.

