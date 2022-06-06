Get a heads up on the latest brandable headwear and footwear to help your customers step out in style
Beechfield: Technical Running Cap
Lightweight and quick-drying, this unisex cap is made from a 75D polyester performance fabric with a soft, moisture-wicking internal sweatband. It comes with a stretch-webbing adjuster with a low-profile clip closure, plus laser-cut ventilation for enhanced breathability and comfort.
Towel City: Beauty Headband
Ready for decoration, this headband is perfect for spas, salons and the bridal market. It features dyed-to-match binding, plus a hook-and-loop tab for fastening, and is cut on the bias to add a comfortable stretch.
Larkwood Baby & Toddler Collection: Baby Cap
This soft baby cap is made from a cotton twill fabric with an elasticated back fastening plus a double front panel, which is ideal for decoration. Available from 6/12 months to 3/5 years, the smallest size comes with a protective soft peak for when little ones are on the move.
Stanley/Stella: Bucket Hat
This new unisex hat comes in three stylish shades: heather grey, black and natural. Made from a sustainable canvas fabric, it features a top-stitched brim and embroidered eyelets.