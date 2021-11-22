Print specialist Squeegee & Ink has launched an online course specifically to show garment decorators how to make the most of social media in building their businesses.

Developed by co-owner Chessie Rosier-Parker, the 10-chapter mini course covers topics from what to post and which social media platforms to use through to targeting customers and refining online social branding.

It comes out of Berkshire-based Squeegee & Ink’s success on social media, including TikTok, Instagram and Clubhouse, which has directly brought in business for the studio and help build its brand and profile.

The company has gained over 33,000 followers on Instagram while some of its TikTok videos demonstrating screen printing have had many millions of views. The course also covers Google My Business, Facebook, Twitter, Clubhouse, Discord, email marketing and blogging.

Chessie said: “The course was created specifically with garment decorators in mind. After being asked how to cure plastisol ink, the next most common question we are asked by other printers is ‘How do I get more followers?’.

“My studio has benefited from building our following to the point where the majority of new print enquiries are sent through our social media channels.

“The benefit of understanding how the different social media platforms work is that we have a high impact with each piece of targeted content we produce.

“In the course I explain the whole process of building a social media bio, how to use hashtags and how to integrate the platforms so you can repurpose content for maximum results.

“I understand the struggle of printing jobs but also posting content at the same time, so I have made the course to help garment decorators specifically, maximising their efforts on the different platforms.”

The course can be found at squeegeeandink.co.uk/product/mini-course-social-media-for-screen-printers. It costs £24.99 and can be taken at your own pace. It includes a downloadable PDF guide.

It is the latest in a series of online courses that are being developed by Squeegee & Ink, beginning with an introduction to screen printing.